Shooting in Paducah sends one man to hospital
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One man was injured after an early morning shooting in which the victim had invited a couple to his home on Washington Street.
The shooting occurred following a disagreement, in which the victim was shot in the upper back.
A man and woman fled the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.
