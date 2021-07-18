Shooting in Paducah sends one man to hospital

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One man was injured after an early morning shooting in which the victim had invited a couple to his home on Washington Street.

The shooting occurred following a disagreement, in which the victim was shot in the upper back.

A man and woman fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.