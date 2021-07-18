Heartland Votes
Shooting in Paducah sends one man to hospital

(Source: Associated Press)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - One man was injured after an early morning shooting in which the victim had invited a couple to his home on Washington Street.

The shooting occurred following a disagreement, in which the victim was shot in the upper back.

A man and woman fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

