Owensville teen selling homegrown corn to raise money for college

By Jessica Costello and Keaton Eberly
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:03 AM CDT
OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Tri-State teen is raising money for his college tuition, all by using homegrown corn.

18-year-old Kamden Roberts is planning to attend Murray State this fall for his freshman year.

Roberts says his father told him if he picked and sold the corn his dad planted, he could use that money for tuition.

On Saturday, Roberts was set up at the farmers market all day near Owensville Library Square.

He says they will be selling the corn for the next several years until his college is paid off.

“Me being the one going out, picking the corn, filling the wagon, then filling the bed of the truck and then taking it here - it gives me a sense of gratification,” Roberts said. “And my dad, he’s always been a hard worker. He’s been working 12-hour days since he was my age, six days a week. So he’s kind of instilled that in me. I like to work for the things that I have, and I don’t want to be spoon-fed my whole life. It’s nice to be able to do something to give back to myself.”

Roberts tells 14 News he’s sold a little over $400 worth of corn so far.

He also says he will be selling more sweet corn at his home. All customers have to do is drive up, put their money in the lockbox and grab their corn.

For those interested in buying some fresh corn, the address for the Roberts residence is listed in the following:

6860 S. State Rd. 165

Owensville, IN 47665

