Flooded roadways reported in Paducah, drivers encouraged to stay home

Generic flood sign
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are both warning drivers about widespread flooding on roadways in the city of Paducah.

Deputies with McCracken County have been responding to vehicle collisions.

Conditions resulted in a driver going off the roadway at the area of N Gum Springs Rd and Lovelaceville Rd.

Crews with the Transportation Cabinet are putting up signs on the roadway where they can.

It is possible more flash flooding may be on the way as more thunderstorms roll through, raining on all-ready saturated soil.

Residents are encouraged to stay at home, unless travel is necessary.

