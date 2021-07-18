Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Scattered showers, thunderstorms....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
An upper-level low will spin across the region today, keeping our weather unsettled. Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely with this system, but it won’t rain constantly. We are not outlooked for severe storms, but heavy downpours could be an issue on already saturated ground in some areas. It will be humid again, but air temps will be held down by the unsettled pattern; most of us should see afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Showers could linger into tonight in some areas but coverage should decrease with time...and only isolated showers are likely by Monday morning.

The week ahead continues to look mainly dry. A lingering shower is still possible with our departing system early Monday, but the overall trend for the week ahead is looking quiet and dry with lots of sunshine. Temps and dew points will start the week slightly below average, but gradually increase to more normal levels by the second half of the week. No major weather systems are foreseen at this point, but we may have enough moisture around for some isolated thunderstorms again by Friday or Saturday.

