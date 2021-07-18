Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Slowly drying out....
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The upper-level low pressure area that gave us more heavy downpours today will slowly spin away to the east tonight, leading to a gradual drying trend from west to east. Showers and isolated thunderstorms should gradually taper off, with only isolated showers expected after midnight. Skies will likely remain mainly cloudy overnight. A few showers or a thunderstorm could still redevelop on Monday on the back edge of today’s system, but overall it should be much drier over most of the region. It will be warmer but not especially hot or humid for mid-July with highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew points in the 60s.

The start of the upcoming week will feature a relatively pleasant and dry pattern with unusual northeast flow aloft. This will keep it pretty nice for the first half of the work week. By the second half of the week more typical southerly breezes will move back in, with a corresponding increase in temps and humidity levels. Most of the week looks rain and storm-free, although an isolated storm may pop up by the end of the week. Longer-range trends show a possible weak front over the weekend, but this is not a sure thing at this point.

