First Alert: Periods of scattered rain, storms

(KFVS) - Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today.

Storms will not be severe, but heavy downpours could be an issue due to several days of rain adding to already saturated ground.

Already starting to see some locally heavy rainfall amounts since last evening (this is a 24 hour radar estimate). As... Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Humidity will be high this afternoon, but temperatures will be mild in the low to mid 80s.

Showers could linger into tonight, but will decrease overnight with only isolated showers likely by Monday morning.

The workweek is looking mainly dry with lots of sunshine.

By the second half of the week, lows near 70 and highs near 90 will return with slight chances for a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible again by Friday or Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.