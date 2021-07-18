Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Periods of scattered rain, storms

Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today.
Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today.

Storms will not be severe, but heavy downpours could be an issue due to several days of rain adding to already saturated ground.

Already starting to see some locally heavy rainfall amounts since last evening (this is a 24 hour radar estimate). As...

Posted by Brian Alworth KFVS on Sunday, July 18, 2021

Humidity will be high this afternoon, but temperatures will be mild in the low to mid 80s.

Showers could linger into tonight, but will decrease overnight with only isolated showers likely by Monday morning.

The workweek is looking mainly dry with lots of sunshine.

By the second half of the week, lows near 70 and highs near 90 will return with slight chances for a pop-up afternoon thunderstorm.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible again by Friday or Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the crash report, the impact caused the Mazda to hit the juvenile, who was outside...
Two teens die in I-55 crash
Left: Charity Massey Right: Khi Anderson)
Two suspects arrested after robbing, kidnapping man from gas station in Memphis
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper assisted with a rescue during flash flooding.
Two people rescued from flash flooding on St. Francis River in Madison County
A beautiful view of a dam at Spring River in Hardy, Ark. The river is spring-fed from Mammoth...
First Alert: Scattered afternoon storms, showers overnight

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook
A beautiful view of a dam at Spring River in Hardy, Ark. The river is spring-fed from Mammoth...
First Alert: Scattered afternoon storms, showers overnight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook