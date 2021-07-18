Heartland Votes
Catfishing series stops in Cape Girardeau

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Twisted Cat Outdoors fishing series stopped in Cape Girardeau.

Sixty teams boated on the Mississippi River fishing for catfish.

Teams weighed in on Saturday afternoon to find out how many pounds of fish they caught, and they could only weigh three fish.

Scoring is based on a point scale, and one person caught a 65-pound catfish.

