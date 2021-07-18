Cape Broadway Theatre hosts festival to help revitalize building after fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Broadway Theatre hosted a festival on Saturday in efforts to help revitalize the theatre after it went up in flames.

“It’s to create awareness that we’re trying to save the theatre and raise enough money to bring a structural engineer to come and see what we need to do to stabilize the building,” said Suzanne Hightower, Cape Broadway Theatre president.

Music, food and a good time, that’s what people gathered in Cape Girardeau for, but Suzanne Hightower said the event serves a larger purpose.

A fire at the theatre in March caused $300,000 in damages.

Hightower explained they are hoping to raise a portion of that from the event.

“Just to have the structural engineer come in is $3,000,” Hightower said.

She said the support Cape Broadway Theatre has received from local businesses has been overwhelming. She hoped Saturday’s food, music, and fun games like mini golf get them a hole-in-one.

“A lot of work, but I’ve had a lot of help from volunteers today and a lot of people donated the bouncy houses and the music. So, people have been very generous,” Hightower said.

Cape Girardeau native Alexia Robinson said she heard about the theatre from her mom and is happy to see efforts to bring it back to life

“I think it would be great taking my daughter and just giving her that same experience my mom had,” Robinson said.

Others said events like this one, and time to get out with friends and family is needed.

“It does two things, it fundraises for the theatre and it also, it allows for everybody to come together and after the year we’ve had just kind of enjoying winding down,” Yinkon Her said.

Hightower said they plan to host more events and fundraisers in the near future.

“That we’re committed to saving the Broadway Theatre, that we need community support, which they are coming out and doing, and to keep working with us to get this done,” Hightower said.

The festival was held along Pacific Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hightower said you can contact their Facebook page if you are interested in donating.

