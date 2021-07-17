Heartland Votes
Two teens killed in collision on I-55

(KY3)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people are dead following a crash on Interstate 55 at the 119-mile marker.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Shayleigh Smith of Jackson and a 16-year-old juvenile from Hayti were killed.

Their vehicle, a 2003 Mazda 6, was disabled from a crash that was blocking both lanes on the bridge over Apple Creek. It was then their vehicle was struck by a 2013 Ford F150 driven by Edward Lee of Memphis.

The impact caused the Mazda to hit the juvenile, who was outside the vehicle.

Smith was pronounced dead at the Perry County coroner around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The juvenile was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m.

