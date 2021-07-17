Two people rescued from flash flooding on St. Francis River in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were rescued from flash flooding in southern Madison County, having to be saved by a Missouri State Highway Patrol marine operation trooper with a rescue boat.

The two victims were forced to stand on their vehicle to escape the rising waters.

It happened on the St. Francis River, and ended with a rescue by Cpl. R. A. Walker and Madison County Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens at approximately 3:30 on Friday afternoon.

Walker and Stevens navigated the flood waters and rescued the victims.

