Two people rescued from flash flooding on St. Francis River in Madison County

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper assisted with a rescue during flash flooding.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper assisted with a rescue during flash flooding.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people were rescued from flash flooding in southern Madison County, having to be saved by a Missouri State Highway Patrol marine operation trooper with a rescue boat.

The two victims were forced to stand on their vehicle to escape the rising waters.

It happened on the St. Francis River, and ended with a rescue by Cpl. R. A. Walker and Madison County Emergency Management Director Dean Stevens at approximately 3:30 on Friday afternoon.

Walker and Stevens navigated the flood waters and rescued the victims.

