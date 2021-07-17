Hundreds come out for Heroes for Kids Comic Con

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re into anime, comics or dressing up as a character, this comic con event is right up your alley.

There was even a parade of characters, silent auction and more as the 2nd annual Heroes for Kids Comic Con kicked off at the Perry Park Center on Saturday.

The event featured dozens of vendors and hundreds of people from selling handcrafted artwork to toys and more.

Heroes for Kids Co-Founder Jessica Johnson said this is a very important event that positively impacts the community.

It even allows them to teach people about what the Heroes for Kids organization is about.

“It brings people to Perryville, it lets us help our first responders, our military, our law enforcement, and help kids,” Jessica Johnson said. “It lets us bring in the community relations aspect and have fun doing it.”

Overall, it’s an event for everyone to enjoy.

“These kids actually get to be themselves here,” Actor and Artist Matthew Atchley said. “If you’re a fan of anything from My Little Ponies to G. I. Joe to Transformers, whatever, as long as you’re a fan, you belong. So a lot of kids, they don’t feel like they belong in school and other places; here they can be themselves.”

Even students from St. Vincent School were on hand to show off their artwork and get some opinions of their work from the people.

“I just love being creative and showing people how much I really enjoy this,” Lydia Clements said. “This is so much fun to like get this out there. Show people that I really enjoy doing this. I love showing people my own work.”

“I really want to get myself out there,” Lauren Miesner said. “I’ve been trying really hard and mostly the only people I can show my artwork to is my friends and on my instagrams. So I think it’s really cool that I can get some constructive criticism from others, feedback from what people like.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Missouri National Veterans Memorial and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We can’t thank them enough for all they do for us,” Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial Executive Director Nancy Guth said. “It’s a great cause and it’s a great event. We look forward to Saturday.

The Comic Con will feature Philo Barnhart, a second-generation Disney animator; John Anderson, from Guardians of the Galaxy 2; Charles D. Moisant, from Silver Phoenix Entertainment; Matthew Atchley, celebrity artist/actor; and Richard Knaak, author of Dragonlance.

