First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

Not too hot for mid-July....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
After a wet and stormy Friday, things will be a bit quieter and not terribly terribly steamy this weekend. There will still be a few showers and thunderstorms around at times, as a weak frontal boundary remains stalled over the region, but coverage should be quite a bit less than what we had yesterday. Although our humidity will remain seasonably high, temps will remain a bit below average for this time of year...with most of the region staying below 90 for the weekend.

The upcoming work week will begin on a quiet and relatively comfortable theme, with slightly below average temperatures and humidity levels. By later in the week winds will become southerly again and we’ll be back to ‘normal’ with seasonably heat, humidity and at least a slight chance of a pop-up mainly late-day thunderstorm. Otherwise most of the week looks to be rain-free.

