First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

After a drier Saturday with only isolated showers, rain chances look to ramp up a bit overnight and Sunday as an upper feature swings through from northwest to southeast. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop west to east tonight and again on Sunday. Not outlooked for severe, but a few heavy showers and thunderstorms will certainly be possible. At the same time, temps (especially during the daytime) will continue to trend a touch below average, but not nearly as cool as advertised by some automated apps.

By Monday the upper feature will be pushing away to the south, making way for a rare ‘northeast flow’ pattern for a couple of days. This should keep it dry and relatively comfortable for the start of next week. By the second half of the week we’ll be sneaking back to normal with lows near 70 and highs near 90....and an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Friday may bring the next best chance of rain before we get into a drier pattern next weekend.

