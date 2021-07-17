Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Rain chances to increase again tonight, Sunday....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a drier Saturday with only isolated showers, rain chances look to ramp up a bit overnight and Sunday as an upper feature swings through from northwest to southeast. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms should develop west to east tonight and again on Sunday. Not outlooked for severe, but a few heavy showers and thunderstorms will certainly be possible. At the same time, temps (especially during the daytime) will continue to trend a touch below average, but not nearly as cool as advertised by some automated apps.

By Monday the upper feature will be pushing away to the south, making way for a rare ‘northeast flow’ pattern for a couple of days. This should keep it dry and relatively comfortable for the start of next week. By the second half of the week we’ll be sneaking back to normal with lows near 70 and highs near 90....and an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Friday may bring the next best chance of rain before we get into a drier pattern next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more troopers out this holiday weekend. They’ll be...
Two teens killed in collision on I-55
Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in the Crab Orchard National...
Skeletal remains found in Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge
Police say shootings at a Lake Ozark restaurant are related to biker gangs.
Missouri Highway Patrol takes over investigation into biker gang shooting incident outside a Lake of the Ozarks restaurant
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 7/17
First Alert Weather at 6 a.m. 7/17
Your First Alert Forecast at 10 on 7/16/21.
First Alert Weather at 10 on 7/16/21
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered storms will move out later this evening. Isolated storms possible over the weekend.