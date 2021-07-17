First Alert: Foggy morning, scattered afternoon storms, showers

(KFVS) - Dense fog developed overnight in parts of the Heartland. Visibility is low. Allowing for some extra drive time is advisable.

The Heartland will be less steamy today, but humidity will be noticable.

Afternoon highs will be below 90 throughout the weekend.

Due to a stalled, weak front, scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible at times today.

Storms and rain shouldn’t be as frequent as they were on Friday.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with only isolated afternoon storms.

The upcoming workweek will be comfortable with slightly below average temperatures and humidity.

Later in the week, winds will become southerly again and the Heartland will be back to ‘normal’ with heat, humidity and chances for pop-up thunderstorms.

