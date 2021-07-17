Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Foggy morning, scattered afternoon storms, showers

Dense fog developed overnight in parts of the Heartland.
Dense fog developed overnight in parts of the Heartland.((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Dense fog developed overnight in parts of the Heartland. Visibility is low. Allowing for some extra drive time is advisable.

The Heartland will be less steamy today, but humidity will be noticable.

Afternoon highs will be below 90 throughout the weekend.

Due to a stalled, weak front, scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible at times today.

Storms and rain shouldn’t be as frequent as they were on Friday.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with only isolated afternoon storms.

The upcoming workweek will be comfortable with slightly below average temperatures and humidity.

Later in the week, winds will become southerly again and the Heartland will be back to ‘normal’ with heat, humidity and chances for pop-up thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in the Crab Orchard National...
Skeletal remains found in Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson,...
63 new charges filed in deadly Missouri duck boat mishap
Flooding in Du Quoin, Ill. on Friday evening, July 16.
First Alert: Scattered storms, flash flooding possible
Police say shootings at a Lake Ozark restaurant are related to biker gangs.
Missouri Highway Patrol takes over investigation into biker gang shooting incident outside a Lake of the Ozarks restaurant

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
Flooding in Du Quoin, Ill. on Friday evening, July 16.
First Alert: Scattered storms, flash flooding possible
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Scattered storms will move out later this evening. Isolated storms possible over the weekend.
A tornado ripped through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday, July 10.
Homeowner, business resources for those affected by Dexter tornado