Carter County sees increase in COVID-19 positivity rate

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Carter County Commission said it is seeing more COVID-19 cases now than any other time during the pandemic. With only about 20 percent of the population fully vaccinated, leaders are pleading with people to get the shot.

“We’ve seen an increase over the last 2 weeks. A pretty dramatic increase,” Michelle Walker, Carter County Health Center administrator said.

Walker said the Health Center seen 31 new COVID-19 cases this week alone.

“We’ve had more cases in the last 2 weeks than we’ve had in the month of April and May combined,” Walker said.

Also up, is the county’s positivity rate, at 36.7%.

It’s one of the highest in the state of Missouri and up 1100% compared to last week. Nearly 80% of the population in Carter County remains unvaccinated.

“We have 100 doses in our fridge now and we haven’t placed an order in several months,” Walker said.

Walker explained most of the people recently diagnosed with Covid-19 are under 50, and some of those cases are serious.

“We have 2 who are hospitalized on ventilators that are in their 20s,” Walker said.

Tom Wilder is the Associate Commissioner for Carter County.

He said getting folks vaccinated has been a struggle since the shots became available.

“They don’t know the side effects, is the biggest one I hear,” Wilder said.

Carter Counter does not have any restrictions in place right now, but if cases continue to rise that could change.

“We want to not have to do that,” Wilder said. “So really would urge people now just to limit their gatherings to small numbers, maybe outside instead of inside, if you sick then you should stay home.”

On a positive note, Walker said more people are coming to get vaccinated as cases increase, including 60 people on Thursday.

“I think that’s motivated some people to come in and get vaccinated,” Walker said.

Carter County Health Department host vaccination clinic every Thursday. You can contact the Health Department by calling (573) 323-4413 if you have and questions are concerns.

