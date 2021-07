MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - There are 16 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County, according to the Franklin - Williamson Bi-County Health Department.

So far, there have been 131 deaths in Williamson County.

In Franklin County, 11 new cases have been reported.

So far, there have been a total of 70 deaths in Franklin County.

