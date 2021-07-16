Ste. Genevieve to host ‘My Missouri 2021 Photography Exhibit’

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 200 years of Missouri’s history are on display at a photography exhibit in Ste. Genevieve.

Ste. Genevieve Pickle Creek in Hawn State Park is one of 200 photographs that you’ll see at the My Missouri 2021 Photography Exhibit.

“Ste. Genevieve is so delighted to finally have the photographic exhibit here,” said Mary Elise Okenfuss, the front desk manager at the Welcome Center in Ste. Genevieve.

She said it’s an honor to host the photography exhibit in Ste. Genevieve.

“It is a roving exhibit that is making its way around the state,” said Okenfuss.

The exhibit features photographs from both professionals and amateurs, selected from more than 1,000 entries for the Missouri Bicentennial Exhibit.

“They are wanting to showcase the state and its diversity, its beauty its attractions and this is one way to distribute this information throughout the state,” said Okenfuss.

The exhibit captures Missouri in all four seasons: spring, summer, winter and fall.

“Each photograph definitely tells a story,” said Okenfuss. “It tells a story about our culture, our landscape, our farming, our industry, our tourism. Just so many different aspects of the state are featured in these photos.”

Okenfuss said when a person sees these photographs of Missouri, they can really become inspired.

“By representing all facets of the state of Missouri in this exhibit, no one is left out,” she said. “Everyone is represented. And if you can’t travel to each of these places at least you get a sense of what Missouri has to offer.”

The exhibit will be open in the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center until July 27.

