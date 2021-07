ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is reporting 66 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with 42 newly recovered.

So far in the S7 region, 37,258 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administrated.

This brings the average of individuals in the S7 region completely vaccinated to 26.4%.

