Skeletal remains found in Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 15.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Williamson County coroner are assisting the sheriff’s office.

