Heartland Votes
Skeletal remains found in Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge

An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in the Crab Orchard National...
An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 15.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Williamson County coroner are assisting the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

