Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scattered storms will move out later this evening. Isolated storms possible over the weekend.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Scattered storms have moved across parts of the Heartland producing gusty winds and very heavy rains. We are seeing areas of flash flooding across Southern Illinois where radar indicates over 8 inches of rain has fallen. Please do not drive across flooded roadways. The thunderstorms producing the heavy rain will move out of the area later this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday will be Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms possible, especially across our southern counties. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with only isolated afternoon storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s once again. Enjoy your weekend.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/16.
First Alert 4pm forecast on 7/16
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 7/16.
First Alert noon forecast on 7/16
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain & Storms End The Week