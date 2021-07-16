Scattered storms will move out later this evening. Isolated storms possible over the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. Scattered storms have moved across parts of the Heartland producing gusty winds and very heavy rains. We are seeing areas of flash flooding across Southern Illinois where radar indicates over 8 inches of rain has fallen. Please do not drive across flooded roadways. The thunderstorms producing the heavy rain will move out of the area later this evening. Lows by morning will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Saturday will be Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms possible, especially across our southern counties. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with only isolated afternoon storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s once again. Enjoy your weekend.

