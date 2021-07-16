Rain & Storms End The Week

Rain and storms have moved into northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois last night and into early this morning. Areas of heavy rain has accumulated up to 3″ for some counties and more on the way. Possible flash flooding will be likely through the morning. Majority of the Heartland will remain dry starting off the day. Temperatures will be cooler north due to rain cooled air in the upper 60s to the low/mid 70s south.

Further into the day, rain/storms will move through the Heartland building in intensity and strength by the afternoon. We are outlined for a low risk of severe weather today. Impacts will include areas of strong or damaging winds and small hail possible. Heavy rain and lightning will be the more widespread threat to monitor. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s this afternoon. It will still be very humid and windy with gusts up to 30mph this afternoon. A few additional showers/storms possible tonight with lows in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Scattered storms possible Saturday although more areas will see periods of dry time as a cold front start to move in. Most of the Heartland looks to stay dry Sunday with the exception of areas near the Bootheel in Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee that could see a few more showers and storms.

-Lisa

