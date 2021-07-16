Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Railway foundation donates $5K for food distribution programs in Chaffee

BNSF Railway Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to Southeast Missouri Food (SEMO) Bank to fund...
BNSF Railway Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to Southeast Missouri Food (SEMO) Bank to fund food distributions in Chaffee.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - BNSF Railway Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to Southeast Missouri Food (SEMO) Bank to fund food distributions in Chaffee.

The money will be used to help food needs with quarterly mobile food pantries.

Each mobile food pantry provides at least 200 families with about 30 pounds of food.

The grant will also sponsor six Chaffee students in the Backpacks for Friday program for the 2021-2022 school year.

Children in the program take home a pack of food with no-prep meals for the weekend.

“Strong community relationships are so important in fighting hunger,” said SEMO Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys. “BNSF has a long history with Chaffee, and their support will help so many people in the community who do not have enough food.”

According to the SEMO Food Bank, one-in-six households and one-in-five children in Chaffee are considered food insecure.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance with an investigation around the...
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in finding armed robbery suspect
Kentucky Bike Rally returns to Sturgis
Kentucky Bike Rally returns to Sturgis
“It’s been a long 18 months," Laughing Gas owner Jeff Johnson said.
Laughing Gas Comedy Club to reopen in September
Kentucky Bike Rally returns to Sturgis
Kentucky Bike Rally returns to Sturgis