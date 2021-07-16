Railway foundation donates $5K for food distribution programs in Chaffee

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - BNSF Railway Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to Southeast Missouri Food (SEMO) Bank to fund food distributions in Chaffee.

The money will be used to help food needs with quarterly mobile food pantries.

Each mobile food pantry provides at least 200 families with about 30 pounds of food.

The grant will also sponsor six Chaffee students in the Backpacks for Friday program for the 2021-2022 school year.

Children in the program take home a pack of food with no-prep meals for the weekend.

“Strong community relationships are so important in fighting hunger,” said SEMO Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys. “BNSF has a long history with Chaffee, and their support will help so many people in the community who do not have enough food.”

According to the SEMO Food Bank, one-in-six households and one-in-five children in Chaffee are considered food insecure.

