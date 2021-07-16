Multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to packaged salad from northern Ill.

ROCHELLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A multi-state Salmonella outbreak was linked to packaged salad from northern Illinois.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad is produced in Rochelle, Ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported eight people from two states infected with Salmonella. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 10 to June 15.

In Illinois, they say five cases matching the outbreak strain have been reported in Cook, DuPage and McHenry counties.

IDPH is working with federal officials to determine where the packaged salad was distributed in Illinois, so people could potentially be exposed across the state.

Symptoms of Salmonella may include headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, chills. fever, nausea and dehydration.

If you experience these symptoms 12 to 72 hours after eating BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle, Ill., contact a health care provider and let them know you recently ate the salad.

Anyone that bought the packaged salad should not eat it and throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick.

IDPH said surfaces and containers that may have touched the contaminated products should be washed using hot and soapy water.

The department is working with local health departments, the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration to investigate the outbreak.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.