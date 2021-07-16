Mo. doctors urge all residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Doctors across the state are urging all Missourians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Missouri State Medical Association sent out a news release on Friday, July 16.

The association said due to the Delta variant’s prevalence in Missouri, the state’s physicians strongly recommend people get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The release went on to say that the vaccine is safe for the majority of patients, and it’s the easiest way to slow the spread of the Delta variant.

On Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 8,708 new PCR cases in the past seven days, as well as 16 additional deaths.

The positivity rate over the past seven days was 13.5 percent.

The department also reported 63,150 vaccine doses were administered in Missouri in the past seven days.

