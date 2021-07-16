Heartland Votes
Missouri Highway Patrol takes over investigation into biker gang shooting incident outside a Lake of the Ozarks restaurant

By Marina Silva
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is the lead agency investigating a deadly shooting outside a Lake Ozark restaurant Thursday night.

One person died in the shooting incident and four others suffered injuries. Police arrested several for questioning. Police have not identified any of the victims.

The shooting outside the Casablanca restaurant happened around 8 p.m. The restaurant is located on the Bagnell Dam Strip, a popular spot for residents and tourists at Lake of the Ozarks. Police locked down the area for several hours after the shootings.

Investigators believes it involves biker gangs. The incident started as a fight inside the restaurant. It then spilled outside where the shootings happened.

This is the first deadly shooting on the strip in its 90-year history.

Staff at Casablanca shared this statement on Facebook:

