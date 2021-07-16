Massac Co., Ill. moved to ‘Orange Warning Level’ on COVID-19 risk metrics

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Massac County will move into an “Orange Warning Level” on the COVID-19 risk metrics.

An orange designation indicates warnings signs of increased COVID-19 risk in the community.

Massac County has an amount of New Cases Per 100,000 and Test Positivity Percentage metrics that are causing the elevated risk level.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health, a third risk metric for ICU Availability has remained stable and is not currently impacting the S7 county.

The Southern Seven Health Department said Massac County had 85 potential new cases (based on 12 positive cases) per 100,000 reported.

The test positivity percentage for the county was 10.4 percent out of 106 tests.

They said ICU availability was 24.8 percent.

“While numbers are lower than what we were seeing at the height of the pandemic, the fact that we’re seeing this rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases across the Southern Seven region is a troubling sign especially with the large amount of people who have chosen to not get vaccinated,” said Nathan Ryder, outreach coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team. “Massac County isn’t alone in the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases. We’ve been seeing these new positive cases growing for the past three weeks.”

