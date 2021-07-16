At least 1 dead, 4 others hurt in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip; investigation ongoing

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - At least one person has died and several others are hurt in a shooting Thursday evening at the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark.

One person has died and four others are hurt from the shooting, according to a news release from the City of Lake Ozark. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near several businesses on the strip.

A lockdown took effect for the area around 8 p.m., according to the Lake Ozark Police Department. The Lake Ozark Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and are still investigating at the strip overnight.

Several suspects have been detained in the investigation, and the shooting is believed to be gang-related, according to the City of Lake Ozark. Officials say this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Investigators have not confirmed exactly what led up to the shooting. No names have been released in the investigation. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will take over the investigation.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

