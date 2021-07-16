Kentucky Bike Rally returns to Sturgis

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Bike Rally is back after the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Bikers have returned to Sturgis, and everyone is happy to be back now that COVID-19 restrictions are loosening.

“It feels pretty good - at least you ain’t got to have that dang mask on you in there,” Food vendor Billy Smith said. “Finally get in there and associate with people.”

Gates opened for those early birds at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Between the booths selling different types of souvenirs to all the different places to grab a bite to eat, it’s easy to see why the people are excited to be back.

“Good times, good people, nice bands,” Darel Moore, who’s attended the Kentucky Bike Rally for 21 years said. “You get to have a good time. You don’t have to worry about no stress or nothing while you’re here.”

To get inside, guests need to first head to a booth to acquire a wristband and sign a waiver. Only people ages 21 and older are allowed entry.

Besides the fun that’s associated with the event, people are excited about the increase in foot traffic that brings money into the town.

“We’re grateful to have it back again,” Kentucky Bike Rally owner Carlene Thomas said. “It brings a lot of money into the community, and we’re glad that we can bring this back to our community.”

The rally runs through Saturday, and includes a bike show and live music every night.

