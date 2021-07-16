Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 4K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,449 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, including 62 additional deaths.

That’s since the department’s last report on Friday, July 9.

They said 73 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 57 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,399,946 cases, including 23,357 deaths.

Since reporting on July 9, laboratories have reported 228,430 specimens for a total of 26,292,979.

As of Thursday night, 476 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 94 patients were in the ICU and 28 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 9-15 was 2.3 percent.

According to IDPH, a total of 12,917,362 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,217.

Since reporting on July 9, the health department says 148,520 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.