Homeowner, business resources for those affected by Dexter tornado

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Emergency Management Agency provided resources for homeowners and business owners affected by the EF2 tornado in Dexter.

Homes

For homeowner recovery needs, it’s recommended that residents contact the United Way by calling 211 from their cell phone, or by dialing 800-427-4626 from a regular phone.

The United Way has a call center set up and can direct residents to appropriate agencies and organizations based on their exact needs.

Businesses

Business owners can reach out to the Dexter Chamber of Commerce at 573-624-7428.

The chamber will be able to help in answering questions regarding business recovery.

Farms

Farm owners should first contact the Stoddard County Farm Service Agency at 573-624-5939 to find out where to seek assistance for farm structure, farm equipment or crop damage claims.

For emergency farm loan information, you can talk to FSA Farm Loan office at 573-624-5939, ext. 2.

If the farm involved is involved with Rural Development, you can call 573-624-5939, ext. 4.

For more information on agriculture damage after a storm, you can visit Rural Development Disaster Assistance Recovery online, the Rural America’s Partner in Disaster Recovery brochure or Emergency Farm Loans online.

