Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Homeowner, business resources for those affected by Dexter tornado

A tornado ripped through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday, July 10.
A tornado ripped through Dexter, Mo. on Saturday, July 10.(Isabelle Hanson/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Emergency Management Agency provided resources for homeowners and business owners affected by the EF2 tornado in Dexter.

Homes

For homeowner recovery needs, it’s recommended that residents contact the United Way by calling 211 from their cell phone, or by dialing 800-427-4626 from a regular phone.

The United Way has a call center set up and can direct residents to appropriate agencies and organizations based on their exact needs.

Businesses

Business owners can reach out to the Dexter Chamber of Commerce at 573-624-7428.

The chamber will be able to help in answering questions regarding business recovery.

Farms

Farm owners should first contact the Stoddard County Farm Service Agency at 573-624-5939 to find out where to seek assistance for farm structure, farm equipment or crop damage claims.

For emergency farm loan information, you can talk to FSA Farm Loan office at 573-624-5939, ext. 2.

If the farm involved is involved with Rural Development, you can call 573-624-5939, ext. 4.

For more information on agriculture damage after a storm, you can visit Rural Development Disaster Assistance Recovery online, the Rural America’s Partner in Disaster Recovery brochure or Emergency Farm Loans online.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

The Carter County Health Center said this was in an all-time high of new positive cases since...
Carter Co. Health Center reports 1100% increase in COVID-19 positivity rate
Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, as of Friday, July 16.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 4K new cases of COVID-19 over past week
A death investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in the Crab Orchard...
Death investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 21 new cases of COVID-19