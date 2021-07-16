Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 21 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, July 16.
A summary of the new cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 5
- Total cases - 7,996
- Total deaths - 131
- Total recoveries - 7,355
Franklin County
- New cases - 16
- Total cases - 4,817
- Total deaths - 70
- Total recoveries - 4,438
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.