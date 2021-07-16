Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, as of...
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, July 16.(TELEMUNDO)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, July 16.

A summary of the new cases includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 5
  • Total cases - 7,996
  • Total deaths - 131
  • Total recoveries - 7,355

Franklin County

  • New cases - 16
  • Total cases - 4,817
  • Total deaths - 70
  • Total recoveries - 4,438

