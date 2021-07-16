Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 21 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, as of Friday, July 16.

A summary of the new cases includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 5

Total cases - 7,996

Total deaths - 131

Total recoveries - 7,355

Franklin County

New cases - 16

Total cases - 4,817

Total deaths - 70

Total recoveries - 4,438

