First Alert: Morning flash flooding possible; Afternoon storms, rain

Rain and storms will move through the Heartland this afternoon.
Rain and storms will move through the Heartland this afternoon.((Source: Pexels))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Rain and storms moved into northern portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois overnight and into early this morning.

Some areas have received 3-inches of heavy rain, with more on the way.

Flash flooding is possible this morning. A flash flood warning has been issued for some counties.

A majority of the Heartland is starting off the day dry, but this will change.

Rain and storms will move through the Heartland this afternoon.

The risk for severe weather is low, but strong or damaging winds and small hail is possible.

Heavy rain and lightning will be the more widespread threats.

In addition to storms, wind gusts throughout the day could reach 30 mph.

Highs this afternoon will reach the low-to-mid 80s, with high humidity.

A few showers and storms are possible tonight.

Chances for more scattered storms continue on Saturday due to an approaching cold front.

Most areas will see periods of dry time.

Sunday will be dry for most of the Heartland, but areas near the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee could see a few more showers and storms.

