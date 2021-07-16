Heartland Votes
First Alert Friday Forecast

Strong storms, heavy downpours possible!


By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Active weather over the next 24 to 36 hours as an upper-level feature pushes a weak front through the area from NW to SE. For today and tonight we’ll have dual threats of severe storms and heavy downpours. SPC has the entire region with a marginal/level 1 risk of severe, with strong wind gusts being the biggest threat. The threat looks to be highest in our southeastern counties this afternoon where air temps will be the warmest. We’ve picked up 3 to 5 inches of rain in NW counties since Thursday evening....and plenty of moisture in the summer atmosphere could lead to more flash flooding.

Shower and storm chances linger into Saturday but should begin to taper off Sunday and Monday as slightly cooler and drier northeast flow sets in for a couple of days. Temps and dew points look to be slightly below average to start next week, but will rebound to more normal hot/humid by the end of the week.

