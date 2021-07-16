Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 39 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday, July 10 through...
The Egyptian Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday, July 10 through Friday, July 16.(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 39 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday, July 10 through Friday, July 16.

The following is a breakdown of the new cases:

Saline County:

  • Female - 6 in their teens, 2 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 3 in their 40s, 3 in their 50s 3 in their 60s and 2 in their 70s
  • Male - 1 under the age of 10, 4 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s and 1 in their 90s

Gallatin County:

  • Female - 1 in their 20s
  • Male - 1 in their 20s

White County:

  • Female - 1 in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 70s
  • Male - 2 in their 20s

As of Friday, Saline County has a total of 2,881 lab-confirmed cases, including 57 deaths.

The health department said White County has a total of 1,839 lab-confirmed cases, including 27 deaths, and Gallatin County has had a total of 520 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including four deaths.

The Egyptian Health Department serves residents in Saline, White, Gallatin, Hamilton and Wayne Counties.

