COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Across the Heartland, coronavirus cases are on the rise.

Down in Carter County, Missouri health officials say the COVID-19 positivity rate has increased more than 1,000 percent this week.

Cape Girardeau County has also seen an uptick in positive cases.

“The numbers are increasing, so it is concerning for us,” said Autumn Grim, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center interim assistant director.

Just two weeks, ago the department saw 20 new cases.

“We’ve seen probably an additional 16 to 20 more cases,” she said.

Grim said positive case numbers in Cape Girardeau County have doubled in one week. There have been 36 new cases since last week, and only 37 percent of the people in Cape Girardeau County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I think that this is probably a result of some of the celebrations for the July 4th holiday,” she said. “And also, people are taking vacations, they’re traveling more. So potentially more exposures along those lines.”

Currently, there are no positive Delta variant cases reported.

“We don’t have any confirmation of actual cases,” Grim said. “Again, I mean I suspect that it is here, it’s all around us.”

Grim said because the county’s vaccination rate is so low, some facilities have gone back to masking up. And to protect yourself and others, she recommended hand washing, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

The Cape Girardeau Public Health Center is currently hosting weekly clinics for adults and children over 12 years old who want to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.