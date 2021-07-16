Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance in finding armed robbery suspect

FREDONIA, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after an armed robbery at Fredonia Food and More on Wednesday in Fredonia, Ky.

It happened at 10 p.m. with one assailant, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect took an unknown amount of money and then left.

The suspect was dressed in dark clothing, wore a ski mask and was armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol.

The sheriff’s office is requesting assistance from the community, so if you know anything about the incident, please call at 270-365-2088 or Central dispatch at 270-365-7860.

