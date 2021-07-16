Heartland Votes
American Jazz frees itself from sandbar

American Jazz stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.
American Jazz stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley.(R. Chad Perkins.)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The American Jazz cruise ship is free from a sandbar on Lake Barkley.

According to Lt. Philip Baxter with the U.S. Coast Guard, the vessel freed itself around 3:22 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

It’s still in the area and crews are checking the hull for damage and possible leaks.

The company that owns the ship will decide where it will go next.

The cruise ship has been stuck on the sandbar for a week.

The passengers were moved off the ship and taken to a Nashville hotel on July 9.

