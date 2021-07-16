American Flat Track motorcycle races to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The American Flat Track motorcycle races will be Saturday afternoon, July 17.

Brandon Robinson is one of the premier American Flat Track Motorcycle racers.

“For the fans, if you’re an adrenaline junky any sort it’s the place to be,” he said.

Robinson participated in the race at the Du Quoin State Fair Grounds in 2015. He never finished because his bike broke down.

“Mostly I’m just looking forward to coming back to the Du Quoin Mile, they call it the magic mile for a reason,” Robinson said. “It’s bad fast, it’s got a unique shape and man we’re just on the throttle on the whole way around and it’s one of those riders tracks that you can just be really aggressive and it’s going to be, it’s going to be a barn burner for sure.”

But If you like some speed, these races are for you.

“It’s a different unique shape to the point where we’re almost wide open the whole way around so we’re going to be probably 95-100 miles per hour through the corners and 125-130 miles per hour down the straightaways,” he said.

Joe Balash of Track Enterprises, was happy to be back for the Du Quoin Mile.

“It’s awesome, number 1 the Du Quoin fairgrounds is an amazing place, there’s a lot of history here. The race track is awesome. You talk to the riders, they love this place,” said Balash.

The races would have included three different races.

“So you’ve got your singles, your AFT singles, you have the AFT production twins and then you have your AFT mission super twins,” said Balash.

As for Robinson, he’s looking forward to the race and shredding some dirt.

“It’s going to be bad fast, it’s going to be awesome, eyes are going to be real big at the end of the straightaways going into the corners and being real close to that air fence the whole way around,” said Robinson.

General admission tickets for seating in grandstand are $35. Admission is free for Children 12 and younger.

You can buy tickets on the American Fast Tracks website.

