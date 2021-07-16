Heartland Votes
Advertisement

American Flat Track motorcycle races to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

By Colin Baillie
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The American Flat Track motorcycle races will be Saturday afternoon, July 17.

Brandon Robinson is one of the premier American Flat Track Motorcycle racers.

“For the fans, if you’re an adrenaline junky any sort it’s the place to be,” he said.

Robinson participated in the race at the Du Quoin State Fair Grounds in 2015. He never finished because his bike broke down.

“Mostly I’m just looking forward to coming back to the Du Quoin Mile, they call it the magic mile for a reason,” Robinson said. “It’s bad fast, it’s got a unique shape and man we’re just on the throttle on the whole way around and it’s one of those riders tracks that you can just be really aggressive and it’s going to be, it’s going to be a barn burner for sure.”

But If you like some speed, these races are for you.

“It’s a different unique shape to the point where we’re almost wide open the whole way around so we’re going to be probably 95-100 miles per hour through the corners and 125-130 miles per hour down the straightaways,” he said.

Joe Balash of Track Enterprises, was happy to be back for the Du Quoin Mile.

“It’s awesome, number 1 the Du Quoin fairgrounds is an amazing place, there’s a lot of history here. The race track is awesome. You talk to the riders, they love this place,” said Balash.

The races would have included three different races.

“So you’ve got your singles, your AFT singles, you have the AFT production twins and then you have your AFT mission super twins,” said Balash.

As for Robinson, he’s looking forward to the race and shredding some dirt.

“It’s going to be bad fast, it’s going to be awesome, eyes are going to be real big at the end of the straightaways going into the corners and being real close to that air fence the whole way around,” said Robinson.

General admission tickets for seating in grandstand are $35. Admission is free for Children 12 and younger.

You can buy tickets on the American Fast Tracks website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said more people need to get vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Heartland
Missouri doctors are urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mo. doctors urge residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine
American Flat Track motorcycle races will be held at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds on Saturday.
American Flat Track motorcycle races to be held at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds