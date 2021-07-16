Heartland Votes
Advertisement

2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during the dedication of the John L. Burton California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, June 16, 2014.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two California men have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital.

Authorities say the men hoped the bombing would be the first in a series of politically-motivated attacks.

Officials say the pair used multiple messaging apps to plan to attack targets they associated with Democrats after the November 2020 presidential election.

Their first intended target was the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento.

One of the men is accused of reaching out to an anti-government militia group to gather support for their movement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
John Doe 44 was described as having light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt.
FBI IDs man wanted in connection to child sexual exploitation investigation
This Jackson, Missouri mom is taking her health and fitness goals to a whole new level.
Jackson, Mo. mom competes for title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2021

Latest News

Excessive heat, extreme drought, wildfires and heavy storms plague the country.
Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 rafter dead in Grand Canyon
Caldwell County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance with an investigation around the...
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s assistance in finding armed robbery suspect
Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19