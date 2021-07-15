Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Western Ky. riverports to receive funding for repairs

Five Kentucky riverports, including two in the Heartland, will receive $500,000 in awards for...
Five Kentucky riverports, including two in the Heartland, will receive $500,000 in awards for critical repairs and equipment replacement. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Five Kentucky riverports, including two in the Heartland, will receive $500,000 in awards for critical repairs and equipment replacement.

The Hickman-Fulton County Riverport Authority will receive $136,265 to replace a 40-year-old front-end loader with a newer model used to load and unload bulk materials between trucks and barges. The loader is essential to material handling operations.

The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority will receive $23,625 to buy a clamshell bucket used to transfer bulk products. This will replace one of two aging clamshell buckets that require frequent maintenance.

The new equipment will bring reliability, eliminate lost time due to repairs and improve safety for the machine operator.

Other riverports receiving funding include:

  • Owensboro Riverport Authority - $34,807
  • Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority - $126,500
  • Louisville-Jefferson County Riverport Authority - $178,803

The grant money will be matched by those that operate the riverports.

The 2021 Kentucky General Assembly appropriated the funding for the grants, and riverports applied for the grants to the Water Transportation Advisory Board.

The board includes seven industry members appointed to serve a four-year term by Governor Andy Beshear to advise on matters related to water transportation.

Their duties range from evaluating riverports for future economic growth.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff provides technical support.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
This Jackson, Missouri mom is taking her health and fitness goals to a whole new level.
Jackson, Mo. mom competes for title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2021
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment
Elijah L. Tiggens, 28, of Berwyn, Ill., was wanted on an arrest warrant for unlawful restraint...
Man wanted for unlawful restraint, kidnapping in Jefferson Co., Ill., in custody in Ky.

Latest News

Four Indiana men pleaded guilty in a southern Illinois poaching case.
Indiana men plead guilty in Williamson Co., Ill. poaching case
From left: Robert Mueller and his 95-year-old "baby" brother Ray.
Community holds surprise parade to celebrate WWII veteran’s 100th birthday
Suspects are in custody in connection to a Perry County, Mo. storage building burglary...
Suspects in custody in connection to Perry Co. storage building burglaries
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and one...
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death