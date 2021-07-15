Western Ky. riverports to receive funding for repairs

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Five Kentucky riverports, including two in the Heartland, will receive $500,000 in awards for critical repairs and equipment replacement.

The Hickman-Fulton County Riverport Authority will receive $136,265 to replace a 40-year-old front-end loader with a newer model used to load and unload bulk materials between trucks and barges. The loader is essential to material handling operations.

The Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority will receive $23,625 to buy a clamshell bucket used to transfer bulk products. This will replace one of two aging clamshell buckets that require frequent maintenance.

The new equipment will bring reliability, eliminate lost time due to repairs and improve safety for the machine operator.

Other riverports receiving funding include:

Owensboro Riverport Authority - $34,807

Eddyville Riverport and Industrial Development Authority - $126,500

Louisville-Jefferson County Riverport Authority - $178,803

The grant money will be matched by those that operate the riverports.

The 2021 Kentucky General Assembly appropriated the funding for the grants, and riverports applied for the grants to the Water Transportation Advisory Board.

The board includes seven industry members appointed to serve a four-year term by Governor Andy Beshear to advise on matters related to water transportation.

Their duties range from evaluating riverports for future economic growth.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet staff provides technical support.

