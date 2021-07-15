Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Scattered storms possible tomorrow.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few isolated storms this evening. So far the storms have behaved and we expect them to weaken around sunset. Out side the storms it has been a warm and humid day. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall to around 80 degrees by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms becoming likely. A few of the storms could produce strong gusty winds. Temperatures tomorrow will be a little cooler thanks to the cloud cover. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

A cold front will move through the area this weekend. Right now it appears this front may move as far south as Tennessee by Sunday afternoon. This will allow slightly drier air to move into the area. The best chance of rain will be on Saturday with the best chance of seeing dry conditions will be Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
This Jackson, Missouri mom is taking her health and fitness goals to a whole new level.
Jackson, Mo. mom competes for title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2021
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 7/15.
First Alert 5pm forecast on 7/15
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/15.
First Alert 4pm forecast on 7/15
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 7/15.
First Alert noon forecast 7/15
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Outlook