Scattered storms possible tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few isolated storms this evening. So far the storms have behaved and we expect them to weaken around sunset. Out side the storms it has been a warm and humid day. Temperatures this evening will slowly fall to around 80 degrees by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower 70s.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered storms becoming likely. A few of the storms could produce strong gusty winds. Temperatures tomorrow will be a little cooler thanks to the cloud cover. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.

A cold front will move through the area this weekend. Right now it appears this front may move as far south as Tennessee by Sunday afternoon. This will allow slightly drier air to move into the area. The best chance of rain will be on Saturday with the best chance of seeing dry conditions will be Sunday.

