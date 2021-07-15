Heartland Votes
Rufus Red Hots to hold first hot dog eating contest

By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Rufus Red Hots will be hosting a hot dog eating contest.

The event will be held on July 24 at 11 a.m., and the deadline for sign up will be on July 20.

Contestants will have 7 minutes to eat as many hot dogs and buns as he can.

The contestants will be given one plate at a time, which will have five hot dogs and buns on it.

Whichever contestant eats the most hot dogs in 7 minutes will be declared the winner.

Those wanting to participate must be 18 or older, and they will have to sign a health waiver and a participation and injury waiver.

The contestants will be given one plate at a time, which will have five hot dogs and buns on it.(Rufus Red Hots)

Medical support will be on-site in case of an emergency.

Mustard will be provided.

Find more info by calling 573-803-3188 or by emailing contact@rufusredhots.com

Sign up at 6000 Broadway St. Cape Girardeau, Mo.

