NubAbility sports camp for children with limb loss held in southern Ill.

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Athletic coaches are helping individuals with limb loss discover athletics in southern Illinois.

NubAbility is a charity and sports camp that helps children who look like them enjoy sports.

“There’s a lot of fun sports that I can try out, fishing archery, baseball,” said NubAbility Camper Nolan Edwards.

Each day he enjoys being around children like himself.

“I feel comfortable to talk to them so that I don’t get embarrassed because of my hand. And I just feels good talk to other people that are like me,” he said.

Head Football Coach Eddie Delaney said he’s worked at the camp since day one, and it has changed his life.

“Coming to camp and seeing some of these kids like Zoe, she’s here this year and she was at the first camp. With no arms and just being so positive in the way that she carried herself, like gives me chills thinking about it,” he said.

Which is why he takes pride in building confidence in NubAbility athletes.

“It definitely gave me such a sense of purpose,” he said. “This is the best thing I do. And it changed my life in that I’m having this effect on so many kids.”

Kids like Andi Nail, who said she found a love for archery after trying it out at camp.

“It’s just been a hobby of mine for like seven years, so I’m just trying to get better at it,” she said.

Mother Angie Nail said, she’s already won various competitions with a custom harness that allows her to shoot with her mouth.

“What they go through on a daily basis is so different than what like I would go through,” Nail said. “So it’s just amazing to have all these coaches to look up to, to have support.”

The camp accompanies children and volunteers of all ages. It’s held each year for four days at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

