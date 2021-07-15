Heartland Votes
Advertisement

NubAbility sports camp for children with limb loss held in southern Ill.

A NubAbility camper with limb loss shoots a bow in an archery session.
A NubAbility camper with limb loss shoots a bow in an archery session.(Jeremy J. Ford)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Athletic coaches are helping individuals with limb loss discover athletics in southern Illinois.

NubAbility is a charity and sports camp that helps children who look like them enjoy sports.

“There’s a lot of fun sports that I can try out, fishing archery, baseball,” said NubAbility Camper Nolan Edwards.

Each day he enjoys being around children like himself.

“I feel comfortable to talk to them so that I don’t get embarrassed because of my hand. And I just feels good talk to other people that are like me,” he said.

Head Football Coach Eddie Delaney said he’s worked at the camp since day one, and it has changed his life.

“Coming to camp and seeing some of these kids like Zoe, she’s here this year and she was at the first camp. With no arms and just being so positive in the way that she carried herself, like gives me chills thinking about it,” he said.

Which is why he takes pride in building confidence in NubAbility athletes.

“It definitely gave me such a sense of purpose,” he said. “This is the best thing I do. And it changed my life in that I’m having this effect on so many kids.”

Kids like Andi Nail, who said she found a love for archery after trying it out at camp.

“It’s just been a hobby of mine for like seven years, so I’m just trying to get better at it,” she said.

Mother Angie Nail said, she’s already won various competitions with a custom harness that allows her to shoot with her mouth.

“What they go through on a daily basis is so different than what like I would go through,” Nail said. “So it’s just amazing to have all these coaches to look up to, to have support.”

The camp accompanies children and volunteers of all ages. It’s held each year for four days at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
This Jackson, Missouri mom is taking her health and fitness goals to a whole new level.
Jackson, Mo. mom competes for title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2021
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

Latest News

The contestants will be given one plate at a time, which will have five hot dogs and buns on it.
Rufus Red Hots to hold first hot dog eating contest
Tour the new Cape Girardeau VA Medical Center.
Tour of new Cape Girardeau VA Medical Center
Homeowners in southeast Missouri are needed to participate in a research study on earthquake...
Southeast Mo. homeowners needed for research study on earthquake awareness
Western Kentucky riverports will be getting some grant funding for repairs.
Western Ky. riverports receive grant money