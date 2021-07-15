Heartland Votes
Advertisement

MoDOT: Motorcycle deaths climbing in state

So far in 2021, the Missouri Department of Transportation said there have been 65 motorcyclists...
So far in 2021, the Missouri Department of Transportation said there have been 65 motorcyclists death in the state.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation says motorcycle deaths are climbing in the state.

So far in 2021, the department said there have been 65 motorcyclists deaths, which is an increase of 25 percent from this time in 2020.

They said 35 of the motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet, compared to two at this point last year.

Missouri law requires riders under the age of 26 or anyone operating under an instruction permit to wear a DOT-compliant helmet. However, all motorcyclists are encouraged to wear a helmet to be as safe as possible.

MoDOT calls the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day the “100 Deadliest Days” for motorists.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
This Jackson, Missouri mom is taking her health and fitness goals to a whole new level.
Jackson, Mo. mom competes for title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2021
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

Latest News

Heartland road projects.
Heartland road projects 7/15
All southbound traffic on KY 453/Dover Rd. in Livingston County was moved to the right-hand or...
Southbound traffic on KY 453/Dover Rd. in Livingston Co. restricted due to sinkhole
Arkansas bridge sees traffic spike with I-40 bridge closed
TDOT: 16 additional plates needs repairs before I-40 bridge reopens
Due to storms Saturday night, dozens remain without power in Stoddard County.
Power outages, flooded roads reported in the Heartland