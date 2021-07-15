Heartland Votes
Laughing Gas Comedy Club to reopen in September

By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau Comedy club is bringing laughter back to the city.

More than a year after shutting its doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Laughing Gas is getting ready to reopen.

“It’s been a long 18 months.”

Jeff Johnson, owner of Laughing Gas Comedy Club in Cape Girardeau, said at the beginning of the pandemic he started seeing a lot of emails asking when the comedy club would reopen again.

“When that first summer came around and we had no idea what was in our future, emails were pouring in. ‘When are you going to reopen? When are you going to reopen?’ And I tried to answer every single one of them and let them know that I won’t do it until I know it’s safe,” said Johnson.

He feels now is the right time to reopen. He’s taking steps that will allow people to come in and enjoy a show.

“With the way things were going right at the beginning of 2020, I can’t even begin to imagine how things are going to be once we get these doors back open,” Johnson said.

Johnson was also busy at his other job as a respiratory therapist in St Louis.

“Knowing as much as I do, and how the disease works, I’m going to make sure that Laughing Gas is pristine and people feel safe to come here to have that relief, have that get away so they can forget their troubles even if it’s only for a couple hours,” said Johnson.

