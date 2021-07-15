Jackson Co. Health Dept. concerned with rapid rise in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department alerted the public of a recent, increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

For the first 15 days of July, the health department said there have been 106 new cases in the county, compared to 42 cases for the whole month of June.

That averages out to 7.1 new cases a day for July currently, versus 1.4 new cases per day for June.

The health department said this is a trend seen across southern Illinois as a whole, with the number of new cases more than doubling in the last two weeks.

According to the health department, in late June, the county was down to only four active cases of COVID-19, but was up to 97 active cases as of July 15.

They said various factors are contributing to the trend, including:

Relatively low vaccination rates for Jackson County (38%) and the region

Resumption of “normal” activities by unvaccinated individuals without the use of masks or distancing. The health department said several cases recently have been linked to sports, travel and summer camps

General disregard of COVID-19 symptoms; symptomatic people no longer staying home as much

The presence of the Delta variant, which is more easily transmitted person-to-person

The Jackson County Health Department is providing immunizations and COVID-19 vaccinations on a walk-in basis Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with additional hours on Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to those age 12 and older. Those age 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent.

Vaccinations are free, no insurance information is collected and no appointment is needed.

