Indiana men plead guilty in Williamson Co., Ill. poaching case

Four Indiana men pleaded guilty in a southern Illinois poaching case.
Four Indiana men pleaded guilty in a southern Illinois poaching case.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Four Indiana men pleaded guilty in a southern Illinois poaching case.

Jon Reynolds, Tim Allen, James Hall and Cade Cruse were cited for hunting with a rifle, no permits and no hunting license.

Reynolds and Allen were also cited for unlawful take of a three-point buck, unlawful take of a doe, fraudulently obtaining permits and unlawful possession of a deer.

“Our officers monitor Illinois’ public lands and check in on hunters who hunt on private lands during the state’s various hunting seasons,” said Captain Eric Manker, IDNR Office of Law Enforcement. “During the second firearm deer season, CPOs Johnson and Spinka located four subjects from Indiana who were deer hunting with rifles. The subjects didn’t have the required permits or hunting licenses, and had in their possession two untagged, harvested deer.”

All four men appeared in court in May and paid $5,000 in fines, forfeited the rifles to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and were sentenced to 12 months supervision after pleading guilty to unlawful use of a rifle.

Illinois Conservation Police seized the four rifles used and donated the two untagged deer to a local animal rehabilitator to help feed injured wildlife.

