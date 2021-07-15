Heartland Votes
Illinois Department of Corrections to host job fair in Chester

The Illinois Nurses Association, AFSCME Council 31 and Wexford Health will also be at the event...
The Illinois Nurses Association, AFSCME Council 31 and Wexford Health will also be at the event to help answer questions and help people to apply.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - A new hiring fair on July 20, 2021 offers a chance for positions with the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) as well as other organizations.

IDOC will be holding the event at the Chester Eagles Club, which is on 402 Hacker Street in Chester.

The Illinois Nurses Association, AFSCME Council 31 and Wexford Health will also be hiring at the event.

There will be job opportunities for more than 30 Department of Corrections locations around the state.

Included in that list is Menard Correctional Center in Chester.

Email idocjobs@illinois.gov if you have any questions.

