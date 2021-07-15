Hottest Day Of The Week!

Thursday morning will start off with mostly clear skies and very humid with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. More sunshine will be around during the first half of today as clouds will slowly increase during the afternoon. It will be another hot one outside with high temperatures reaching the low 90s but it will feel more like the mid 90s to low 100s due to the high amount of moisture in the air. A few isolated showers/storms are possible this afternoon. The main impact will be heavy rain and lightning.

Tonight, additional cloud cover stays around the area. Storms may enter our northern counties in Illinois and southeast Missouri late tonight into early Friday morning. A few of these could be on the strong/severe side with gusty winds being the main threat. Most of the Heartland will stay dry during this time. Temperatures will drop in the low to mid 70s by Friday morning.

Additional rain/storms will occur Friday afternoon and evening into Saturday. On Sunday, a cold front will be across the Heartland giving our southern counties the better chances of seeing precipitation.

-Lisa

