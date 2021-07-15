Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation prohibiting law enforcement from lying to youth in interrogations

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Thursday prohibiting law enforcement from lying to youth during interrogations.

This makes Illinois the first state in the nation to bar law enforcement from using such tactics.

According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, members of both the 7th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals and Illinois Court of Appeals have condemned the use of deceptive practices when interrogating minors because of the risk it poses in producing false confessions.

Senate Bill 2122 takes effect on January 1, 2022.

In addition to that bill, the governor also signed:

  • Senate Bill 64 - encourages the use of restorative justice practices by providing that participation in such practices and anything said or done during the practice is privileged and may not be used in any future proceeding unless the privilege is waived by the informed consent of the party or parties covered by the privilege. Sponsored by Senator Peters and Representative Ammons, the bill takes effect immediately
  • Senate Bill 2129 - allows the State’s Attorney of a county in which a defendant was sentenced to petition for resentencing of the offender if the original sentence no longer advances the interests of justice. Sponsored by Senator Peters and Representative Cassidy, the bill takes effect January 1, 2022
  • House Bill 3587 - creates the Resentencing Task Force Act to study ways to reduce Illinois’ prison population via resentencing motions. Sponsored by Senator Peters and Representative Slaughter, the bill takes effect immediately

“An essential tenet of good governance is recognizing the need to change the laws that have failed the people they serve. My administration has infused that value into everything we do,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The four bills I’m signing today advance the rights of some of our most vulnerable in our justice system and put Illinois at the forefront of the work to bring about true reform. Together, these initiatives move us closer to a holistic criminal justice system, one that builds confidence and trust in a system that has done harm to too many people for far too long.”

An essential tenet of good governance is recognizing the need to change laws that have failed the people they serve....

Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains were found on a residential property in Grain Valley, Mo.
Police: Human remains found buried on property in Missouri tied to missing person’s case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
This Jackson, Missouri mom is taking her health and fitness goals to a whole new level.
Jackson, Mo. mom competes for title of Ms. Health and Fitness 2021
The IRS said the refund average is $1,265.
IRS to issue refunds to 4 million taxpayers who overpaid taxes on unemployment

Latest News

“It’s been a long 18 months," Laughing Gas owner Jeff Johnson said.
Laughing Gas Comedy Club to reopen in September
One Heartland comedy club plans to bring more laughter back to Cape Girardeau.
Laughing Gas comedy to reopen in the Fall
Nub-Ability is a charity and sports camp helping children with limb loss enjoy sports.
Southern Illinois camp helps limb-different children discover athletics
It’s the first time that it has been held in DuQuoin since 2015.
Flat track race to return to DuQuoin on July 17