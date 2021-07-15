Gov. Pritzker signs legislation prohibiting law enforcement from lying to youth in interrogations

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Thursday prohibiting law enforcement from lying to youth during interrogations.

This makes Illinois the first state in the nation to bar law enforcement from using such tactics.

According to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, members of both the 7th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals and Illinois Court of Appeals have condemned the use of deceptive practices when interrogating minors because of the risk it poses in producing false confessions.

Senate Bill 2122 takes effect on January 1, 2022.

In addition to that bill, the governor also signed:

Senate Bill 64 - encourages the use of restorative justice practices by providing that participation in such practices and anything said or done during the practice is privileged and may not be used in any future proceeding unless the privilege is waived by the informed consent of the party or parties covered by the privilege. Sponsored by Senator Peters and Representative Ammons, the bill takes effect immediately

Senate Bill 2129 - allows the State’s Attorney of a county in which a defendant was sentenced to petition for resentencing of the offender if the original sentence no longer advances the interests of justice. Sponsored by Senator Peters and Representative Cassidy, the bill takes effect January 1, 2022

House Bill 3587 - creates the Resentencing Task Force Act to study ways to reduce Illinois’ prison population via resentencing motions. Sponsored by Senator Peters and Representative Slaughter, the bill takes effect immediately

“An essential tenet of good governance is recognizing the need to change the laws that have failed the people they serve. My administration has infused that value into everything we do,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The four bills I’m signing today advance the rights of some of our most vulnerable in our justice system and put Illinois at the forefront of the work to bring about true reform. Together, these initiatives move us closer to a holistic criminal justice system, one that builds confidence and trust in a system that has done harm to too many people for far too long.”

An essential tenet of good governance is recognizing the need to change laws that have failed the people they serve.... Posted by Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.